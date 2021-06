HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – Police are at the scene of a major crash Wednesday evening near the intersection of Hesperian Boulevard and West Street.

Southbound lanes on Hesperian are closed between Middle Lane and La Playa Drive, police said in an alert sent shortly after 9 a.m.

Northbound lanes of Hesperian Boulevard remain open.

Information about injuries or how many vehicles were involved in the crash was not released.