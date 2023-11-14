(KRON) — Southbound lanes of Highway 101 closed Tuesday evening after a crash, California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at Grand Avenue in South San Francisco. CHP officers responded to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian around 7:05 p.m.

A man was struck and killed while on foot, CHP said. Officers said the vehicle that hit the victim was possibly a Ford van but they believe more than one vehicle hit the victim.

No other injuries were reported.

All southbound lanes were closed immediately after the crash. The left two lanes have since reopened. There is no estimated time for the other lanes to reopen.

This is a developing story. Stick with KRON4 for updates.