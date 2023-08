(BCN) — As many as three lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 101 will be closed in Sausalito and Mill Valley beginning at 5 p.m. Monday for work on the Richardson Bridge, Caltrans said.

The lane closures will extend from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day through Thursday, Caltrans said in a statement Saturday.

The work involves replacing the existing asphalt concrete bridge deck surface with new concrete, Caltrans said.

