SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Firefighters in southern Marin are showing off their new fire boat.

It’s loaded with gadgets to help keep residents safe.

The 22,000-pound firefighting machine is called “Liberty.”

It can help fight fires and perform rescues as far as five miles offshore, plus it acts as a floating fire hydrant during natural disasters.

The new fire boat is also equipped with infrared technology that helps service areas with fog.