Southwest Airlines launches first direct flight from Oakland to Hawaii

OAKLAND (KRON) - Southwest celebrated the launch of its first direct flight from the U.S. mainland to Hawaii.

Flight 6808 to Honolulu departed from Oakland International Airport around at 11:00 a.m.

The airline brought in Hulu dancers to mark the occasion and there was a ceremonial water arch over the aircraft.

Oakland airport is the very first mainland airport to serve Hawaii on Southwest Airlines with more flights to be added in April and May.

Southwest flights will serve four of the Hawaiian islands:

Honolulu on Oahu

Kahului on Maui

Lihue on Kauai

Kona on the Big Island

The carrier will expand service to Hawaii from San Francisco International Aiport and San Jose Internation Airport next month.

We can feel the breeze from the palm trees and taste the piña coladas right about now.

