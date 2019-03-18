Bay Area

Southwest Airlines launches first direct flight from Oakland to Hawaii

Posted: Mar 17, 2019 06:31 PM PDT

Updated: Mar 17, 2019 06:31 PM PDT

OAKLAND (KRON) - Southwest celebrated the launch of its first direct flight from the U.S. mainland to Hawaii. 

Flight 6808 to Honolulu departed from Oakland International Airport around at 11:00 a.m. 

The airline brought in Hulu dancers to mark the occasion and there was a ceremonial water arch over the aircraft. 

Oakland airport is the very first mainland airport to serve Hawaii on Southwest Airlines with more flights to be added in April and May. 

Southwest flights will serve four of the Hawaiian islands:

  • Honolulu on Oahu
  • Kahului on Maui
  • Lihue on Kauai
  • Kona on the Big Island

The carrier will expand service to Hawaii from San Francisco International Aiport and San Jose Internation Airport next month. 

We can feel the breeze from the palm trees and taste the piña coladas right about now. 

