Southwest Airlines launches first direct flight from Oakland to Hawaii
OAKLAND (KRON) - Southwest celebrated the launch of its first direct flight from the U.S. mainland to Hawaii.
Flight 6808 to Honolulu departed from Oakland International Airport around at 11:00 a.m.
The airline brought in Hulu dancers to mark the occasion and there was a ceremonial water arch over the aircraft.
Oakland airport is the very first mainland airport to serve Hawaii on Southwest Airlines with more flights to be added in April and May.
Southwest flights will serve four of the Hawaiian islands:
- Honolulu on Oahu
- Kahului on Maui
- Lihue on Kauai
- Kona on the Big Island
The carrier will expand service to Hawaii from San Francisco International Aiport and San Jose Internation Airport next month.
We can feel the breeze from the palm trees and taste the piña coladas right about now.
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- COLLEGE CHEATING SCANDAL: 13 BAY AREA PARENTS CHARGED
- FATHER OF MURDER VICTIM SPEAKS AFTER DEATH ROW EXECUTIONS HALTED
- MOSQUE SHOOTER ID'D AS WHITE SUPREMACIST ANGRY AT IMMIGRANTS
- BRIDE FINDS HIDDEN MESSAGE FROM HER LATE MOTHER ON WEDDING HEELS
- PD: TEEN KILLS GIRLFRIEND'S PUPPY AFTER SHE DIDN'T COME HOME ON TIME
Previous
US Coast Guard rescues stranded...
Next
Stolen sacramental records returned...
Bay Area News
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.