SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Today airport officials said that 24 southwest flights flew out of San Jose, a number which is usually over 100. Flight Aware is reporting there were 147 cancellations.

The lines were not as long at the Southwest counter on Wednesday, but just as many bags remain at the luggage area.

They are from passengers who had connecting flights, but didn’t make it to San Jose.

The Southwest chief commercial officer, Ryan Green, issued a personal apology and an update on refunds.

Airport officials said that Southwest has 98 flights scheduled — so hopefully people can get home before the new year.