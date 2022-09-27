OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, flight attendants with Southwest Airlines picketed outside the Oakland Airport. Flight attendants with Southwest Airlines walked the picket line on Tuesday demanding that the airline agrees to a new contract with its union.

Outside the Oakland airport, Southwest employees and off-duty flight attendants held what they called an “informational picket”. The union that represents the flight attendants says they have been in contract negotiation with the airline for four years.

The union is asking for better pay and benefits and improvements to their working conditions.

They say that since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, their jobs have gotten harder, and that rising inflation has made it tougher for workers to make ends meet.

In a statement to KRON4, Southwest Airlines said on Tuesday that they do not expect this picket to disrupt operations.

“Southwest looks forward to continuing negotiations with TWU 556 and the National Mediation Board so that we can reward our Flight Attendants and continue attracting great talent,” the statement continued.

The union says they expect to meet with the mediators in October.