Southwest flights from Oakland to Oregon as low as $59: What to do there

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Itching for a cheap trip outside of the Bay Area? Southwest Airlines is now offering flights as low as $59 out of Oakland to Eugene, Oregon.

It’s not exactly a major tourist destination; but for those looking for a change of scenery, it could be just the right adventure.

The low-cost fare prices are available for sale through Sept. 27 2021 for flights scheduled between Oct. 4, 2021, through Dec. 15, 2021. Be aware that the $59 price point is for a one-way ticket.

So you booked your flight, now what?

Eugene is home to the University of Oregon, so expect the usual attractions for college students – like shopping malls.

Aside from that, the city is just about 60 miles from coastal views, and about an hour drive from the Cascade Mountains. There, you can soak in the hot springs to warm up during the fall chill. If a cold outdoor adventure is just your thing, hit the slopes for skiing and snowboarding.

If you want to stay closer to the city, Eugene is located right in the path of the Willamette River, which spans 187 miles. You can head to Alton Baker Park where you can get onto the river with a canoe or a kayak.

Or, stay in the park and take a hike! Another place for hiking and water access is Armitage County Park, just outside of the city. The gorgeous fall foliage alone will be worth it. Here’s a guide to all the best fall foliage views in and around Eugene.

For mountain bikers, head to Oakridge. It’s reportedly “the Mountain Biking Capital of the Northwest.”

The great outdoors will definitely work up an appetite, for which you can explore the South Willamette Valley Food Trail. Here, you can taste local eats from farmers and creative chefs.

In October, you’ll be able to try Steelhead & Chinook Salmon, apples and cider, plus a visit a fall staple: pumpkin patches!

For the wine enthusiasts – we know you’re leaving the Bay Area and its famed wine scene – but it’s worth checking out the Oregon wine country. If you’re a fan of French wines, the climate there is similar. You can even follow a wine trail to get as much tasting in as you can.

Back to the coast – before you leave the Pacific Northwest, don’t miss an opportunity to go stargazing near the Heceta Head Lighthouse – the most photographed lighthouse on the West Coast, according to the visitor center officials.

You can book your autumn low fare trip from Oakland to Eugene on Southwest’s website.