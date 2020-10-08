Southwest to start non-stop service from Oakland to Palm Springs

(BCN) – Southwest Airlines will begin non-stop service from Oakland International Airport to Palm Springs starting next month, airport officials said Thursday.

Two daily flights will begin Nov. 15 to Palm Springs, Oakland’s seventh connection to Southern California via Southwest, and seats for flights are already on sale on Southwest’s website.

The flights will depart Oakland at 9 a.m. and 6:45 p.m., with returning flights from Palm Springs arriving back in Oakland at 10 a.m. and 5:50 p.m.

“Palm Springs is an often requested yet unserved destination from the East Bay,” Port of Oakland director of aviation Bryant Francis said in a news release. “So, we’re especially pleased that the new service will allow over 4 million East Bay residents to use their home airport when they fly to

Palm Springs.”

