Spare the Air Alert back for parts of Bay Area Saturday

BAY AREA (KRON) — The fresh air was nice while it lasted.

Some parts of the Bay Area should enjoy their Friday outdoors — because Saturday is bringing back a Spare the Air Alert.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said “northerly winds are expected to bring smoke from fires in northern California into the North Bay, Eastern Contra Costa County and the Livermore Valley causing unhealthy air quality.”

During an alert, residents and businesses in the North Bay, Eastern Contra Costa County and the Livermore Valley can not use fireplaces, wood stoves, outdoor fire pits or any other kind of wood-burning.

The Bay Area has just come out of a record 31-day Spare the Air Alert.

