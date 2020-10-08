Spare the Air Alert extended in North Bay

Smoke from wildfires hovers over Richardson Bay Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Sausalito, Calif. Wildfires raged through Northern California on Thursday, threatening thousands of homes and blackening the skies near San Francisco as crews struggled to surround them despite steep terrain and blistering heat. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Spare the Air Alert was extended through Saturday.

The air quality alert was issued due to smoke from the Glass Fire burning in Sonoma and Napa counties.

“While air quality has improved throughout much of the Bay Area, smoke from the Glass Fire continues to impact the North Bay,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District, “Residents should continue to track air quality conditions over the next couple of days and stay inside if air pollution reaches unhealthy levels to protect their health.”

When an alert is issued, residents are not allowed to burn wood for any reason and should be aware of potential hazardous health conditions.

