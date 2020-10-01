Spare the Air Alert extended through Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Spare the Air Alert has been extended through Tuesday.
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said the Bay Area is seeing continued impact from smoke from the Glass Fire in Napa and Sonoma counties, along with smoke from other northern California fires. “Wildfire smoke combined with high inland temperatures and vehicle exhaust may also cause unhealthy smog, or ozone, accumulation in the Bay Area.”
During a Spare the Air Alert, people can not burn wood (for example in a bonfire or fireplace) and should plan to limit outdoor activity.
