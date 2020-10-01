Spare the Air Alert extended through Tuesday

[FILE] SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 03: The San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge is seen through hazy and smoky conditions on September 03, 2020 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Bay Area is experiencing unhealthy air quality as smoke from several wildfires moves through the area. The conditions have prompted the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue spare-the-air alerts for 17 consecutive days, breaking the old record of 14 days set back in 2018 during the Camp Fire. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Spare the Air Alert has been extended through Tuesday.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said the Bay Area is seeing continued impact from smoke from the Glass Fire in Napa and Sonoma counties, along with smoke from other northern California fires. “Wildfire smoke combined with high inland temperatures and vehicle exhaust may also cause unhealthy smog, or ozone, accumulation in the Bay Area.”

During a Spare the Air Alert, people can not burn wood (for example in a bonfire or fireplace) and should plan to limit outdoor activity.

