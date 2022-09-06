SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Spare the Air alert has been extended by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District through Wednesday.

The alert had been called due to smog; the district states that air quality is still going to be unhealthy through tomorrow due to the convergence of high-pressure producing scorching temperatures on the one hand and car exhaust on the other.

“Unfortunately, there is more extreme heat and smog on the horizon for the Bay Area this week,” Sharon Landers, interim executive officer of the district, stated in a press release. “With packed Bay Area roads and record heat, we should all take steps to reduce traffic congestion by choosing transit or working remotely to protect our air and public health.”

During a Spare the Air alert, the district states that people should limit driving and work remotely.