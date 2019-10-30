Spare the Air Alert issued for 4th consecutive day in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued another Spare the Air Alert for Thursday due to the smoke from wildfires.

This is the fourth consecutive alert issued by the district.

While the air quality is expected to be in the good to moderate range in most areas, Windsor and Santa Rosa are still expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range.

For most of the Bay Area, air quality is expected to be good to moderate moving through the week.

A #SparetheAir Alert has been issued tmrw, 10/31, due to ongoing smoke impacts from local wildfires. Stay indoors, if possible, to avoid smoke exposure. Follow evacuation orders & instructions from local health officials to protect your health. See more: https://t.co/wbkYMs82gs pic.twitter.com/Up2L5sO5XW — Spare The Air (@SpareTheAir) October 30, 2019

“While most of the Bay Area will experience good to moderate air quality, areas closest to the fire will still be impacted by wildfire smoke,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Bay Area Air District. “The Kincade Fire continues to generate smoke and Bay Area residents, especially in the North Bay, should remain vigilant to avoid exposure and protect their health.”

If you smell smoke, the air district says it’s best to avoid exposure if possible.

It is advised to try to stay indoors with windows and doors closed and set your air conditioning at home and in cars to recirculate.

Be aware that smoke can irritate eyes, airways, cause coughing, scratchy throat, and irritate sinuses.