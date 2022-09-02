SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Spare the Air Alert has been issued for Saturday, Sept. 3 due to smog, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. With the alert in effect, people are urged to:

Limit driving to reduce air pollution

Work remotely if possible

Walk, bike or take public transit

Health impacts due to increased smog levels in the air include lung irritation, lung tissue inflammation, greater severity of chronic lung disease, changes in blood chemistry and increased viral and bacterial pathogen susceptibility.

This is the fourth Spare the Air Alert the district has issued for 2022. Saturday’s alert is in part due to the widespread heat wave and Excessive Heat Warning issued for the Bay Area.

“A strong high-pressure system leading to triple-digit temperatures, combined with light winds and vehicle exhaust, is expected to cause unhealthy smog, or ozone accumulation in the Bay Area,” according to the BAAQ Management District website. Bay Area air quality on Saturday is forecast to be unhealthy.

What are Spare the Air Alerts?

Spare the Air Alerts are issued when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels, according to the BAAQ Management District. When a Spare the Air Alert is issued, people should limit outdoor exercise to the early hours of the morning when ozone concentration is at its lowest. For more information, visit: BAAQMD