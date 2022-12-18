(KRON) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management has issued a Spare the Air Alert for Monday.

High pressures are expected with the combination of freezing overnight temperatures, fog and high air pollution levels which can cause unhealthy air quality. The ban prohibits burning wood, manufactured logs or any other solid fuel.

“Wood smoke is expected to create hazy skies and unhealthy air quality throughout the Bay Area tomorrow,” said Sharon Landers, interim executive officer of the Air District. “By not burning wood, we can reduce the harmful health impacts on our families and neighbors this holiday season.”

It is illegal for Bay Area residents and businesses to use fireplaces, wood stoves, outdoor fire pits, or other wood-burning devices during a Spare the Air Alert, except if that is the only source of heat. Natural gas, propane or electric fireplaces are allowed.