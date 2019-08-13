Bay Area to see record-breaking heat

Live Now
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Bay Area is expected to see some record-breaking heat this week.

While it’s hot Tuesday, Wednesday is expected to be even warmer.

A Spare the Air Alert has been issued for the Bay Area on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Heat Advisors are expected to go into effect Wednesday morning through Thursday night.

Upper 90’s to triple digits can be expected inland across the Bay, with 70’s and 80’s for most areas along the coast and Bay itself.

Residents are advised to consider limiting outdoor activities and to reduce air pollution by taking public transit, carpooling, or telecommuting instead of driving alone.

Plan any outdoor activities for earlier in the day if you can, and remember to keep an eye on the elderly, children, and others susceptible to heat.

