Live look at the Golden Gate Bridge on Sept. 15, 2020 at 8 a.m.

(BCN) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Friday because of a forecast for unhealthy levels of smog caused by hot temperatures, vehicle exhaust and smoke from a wildfire in Oregon.

The alert comes as some inland parts of the Bay Area are expected to see temperatures as high as 108 degrees Friday.

That hot weather, combined with the pollution from cars and smoke from the Flat Fire in southwestern Oregon, is expected to create unhealthy levels of smog, also known as ozone, which can cause throat irritation, congestion and chest pain, particularly for children, seniors, and people with respiratory and heart conditions, according to the air district.

On Spare the Air days, people are advised to only exercise in the early morning hours when smog levels are lower.

People can find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect by registering at www.sparetheair.org, calling (800) HELP-AIR, downloading the Spare the Air app or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook or Twitter.

