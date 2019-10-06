Spare the Air Alert issued for Monday in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A Spare the Air Alert has been issued for Monday across the Bay Area.

This is the 19th alert issued this year by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District for smog.

Officials say unhealthy air is forecasted for Monday. High temperatures and light winds will also be in effect.

“Indian summer brings higher temperatures which causes smog from vehicle exhaust,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District. “Help improve air quality by rethinking your commute year-round, taking transit or carpooling to work.”

The unhealthy air can cause:

Throat irritation

Congestion

Chest pain

Trigger asthma

Inflame the lining of lungs

Worsen bronchitis and emphysema

The district warns you to limit outdoor activity and exercise outdoors in the early morning, if necessary.

Young children and elderly people will be the most impacted.

For more information on Spare the Air Alerts, click here.