Spare the Air Alert issued for Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Air quality officials are asking Bay Area residents and visitors to do their part to reduce air pollution on Thursday.

A Spare the Air Alert was issued as the region expects unhealthy levels of smog.

The Air Quality Index shows that the Northern Zone, Eastern Zone and the Santa Clara Valley will be most impacted with air that is considered to be ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.’

Air Quality Forecast for June 17 (sparetheair.org)

The yellow-shaded areas will be considered ‘Moderate’ – recommending that unusually sensitive people should consider limiting their time outdoors.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District said people who can work remotely should do so on Thursday, or walk, bike and take transit to their destinations.

Vehicles on the road are the biggest source of air pollution, contributing 75 percent of emissions, according to the district.