Spare the Air Alert issued in Bay Area for Memorial Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A Spare the Air Alert for smog has been issued by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District for Monday, May 25, making it the first alert issued this year.

The air district says that the air quality across the Bay Area is expected to be unhealthy for Memorial Day.

The alert was issued due to light winds combined with temperatures reaching the triple digits inland, in addition to the expected vehicle exhaust.

The district alerts Bay Area residents that smog can cause:

Throat irritation

Congestion

Chest pain

Trigger asthma

Inflame lining of lungs

Worsen bronchitis and emphysema

Outdoor exercise should be limited or done in the early morning.

Young children, seniors and those with respiratory and heart conditions are at the most risk.

“As the shelter in place continues, even with reduced traffic on our roads, there is still enough tailpipe exhaust to allow smog to build up during this hot weather,” said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District. “Bay Area residents are concerned about their respiratory health more than ever and can protect themselves this Memorial Day by avoiding outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, when air pollution levels are highest.”

For more information, visit the Bay Area Air Quality Management District website.

