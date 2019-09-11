Spare the Air alert issued in Bay Area for Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A Spare the Air alert has been issued in the San Francisco Bay Area for smog Thursday, Sept. 12, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Temperatures are expected to be hot on Thursday and Friday across the Bay, so officials warn people that the alert could last several days if the air remains in unhealthy levels.

A #SparetheAir Alert has been issued for tomorrow, Thursday, Sept 12 due to unhealthy ozone, or smog, accumulation in the Bay Area. Reduce air pollution by taking transit, carpooling or telecommuting instead of driving alone. For more information, visit https://t.co/XbCqXvoYoh. pic.twitter.com/ITVk7T0Wsh — Spare The Air (@SpareTheAir) September 11, 2019

Ways that you can help create a cleaner commute are:

Take public transportation

Carpool

Bike to Work

Get a greener car

If you choose to workout outside, it is advised to do so earlier in the morning.

This alerts will be the 13th issued this summer.

To find out more about Spare the Air alerts, sign up for emails here.