Spare the Air Alert issued on Memorial Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Spare the Air alert was issued Monday for the Bay Area.

Officials want residents and visitors to limit their driving this Memorial Day, and instead walk, bike or use public transit to get around.

This is so each person can help reduce air pollution.

According to the Air Quality Index, most of the Bay Area’s air quality on Monday is considered Moderate, meaning: Unusually sensitive people should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion.

Bay Area air quality index on May 31, 2021

However, the Eastern Zone is considered Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups: Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit outdoor exertion.

Even though it’s not as bad in the entire Bay Area, the region’s winds can blow pollution from one location into neighboring valleys easily, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District explains.