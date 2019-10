SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A Spare the Air Alert is in effect for Monday.

This will be the district’s 19th Spare the Air Alert of the year due to smog.

Spare the Air Alerts are issued when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels which can cause numerous respiratory difficulties.

Outdoor exercise should be done only in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower.

