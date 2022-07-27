SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – KRON4’s Darya Folsom interviewed Kerri Green and her daughter Paige about their cow, Nash, with whom they were recently reunited.

Nash was sent to a ranch in Bodega, where he was to live with the other cattle without being sent to an auction. However, he’d accidentally been sold before the Greens even heard he was no longer on the ranch.

“It was absolutely incredible the chain of people that came together to find Nash,” Kerri Green said.

He was eventually found by the auctioneer out of hundreds of cattle with a rancher in Dixon.

“I was really, really, really hoping we would end up finding him,” Paige Green said. “I was just praying to God that I would find him.”

Nash is now living with someone who only has cattle for milk and doesn’t sell them.