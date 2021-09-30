Special meeting held to discuss student vaccine mandate in West Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (KRON) – West Contra Costa Unified School District was in an ongoing special meeting on Thursday night discussing a proposal to require all eligible students 12 years and older to get vaccinated.

If passed, the school district would be the fourth East Bay school system to require student vaccinations.

After three and a half hours, school board members are still in discussions on this heated topic.

So far, a lot of passionate parents and teachers spoke up in the meeting.

In addition to those who showed up in person, more than 350 people tuned in on Zoom.

Public comments have been a mixed bag — Several people speaking out against vaccination mandates and others in strong support, saying this is the best way to protect students and the community.

Contra Costa County’s health officer put out a letter on Thursday reading in part:

“For the safety and health of students, families and the community, and as an effective tool to help keep students in the classroom, I offer my strong support for each and every school district that takes continued and additional steps to promote COVID-19 vaccination for their students.”

Earlier this month, West Contra Costa Unified was on the verge of becoming the first Bay Area school district to approve student vaccinations, however that original meeting was pushed back to Thursday.

Instead, Oakland Unified School District became the first to approve such a mandate last week and several others have since followed.