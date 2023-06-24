(BCN) — The 2023 Special Olympics Northern California Summer Games opened Friday night with a parade of athletes, festivities, guest speakers, entertainment, and the conclusion of the region-wide Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The Summer Games, continuing through Sunday, showcase the talent, determination, and joy of the Special Olympics community of northern California. Founded in 1968, it provides year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The annual Summer Games is the largest local competition and features thousands of athletes and coaches. Participants compete in swimming, track and field, bocce, and tennis.

The opening ceremony was co-emceed by KRON4’s Kyla Grogan and Kim Hing, a Special Olympics athlete leader, accompanied by an American Sign Language interpreter. (Photo: KRON4’s Kyla Grogan)

Hundreds of officers from across Northern California escorted the Special Olympics torch — the Flame of Hope — through local communities in a relay to the Summer Games in Santa Clara.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The ceremony featured a performance by Las Vegas entertainer Frankie Moreno, joined by Lacey Schwimmer of Dancing with the Stars, and had the athletes and the coaches on their feet dancing.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.