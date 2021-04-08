Special Olympics personnel can now get the COVID-19 vaccine at this Bay Area mass vaccination site

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – Special Olympics athletes, families, coaches, and volunteers are now all eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Levi’s Stadium mass vaccination site.

According to officials with the Special Olympics, individuals with intellectual disabilities (ID) are 2.5 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than the general population and six times more likely to die from COVID-19 than the general population.

Special Olympics Northern California provides year-round services for 26- thousand plus children and adults with ID and has been providing virtual programming since March of last year.

Right now they are providing online spring training for the athletes to prepare for Summer Games at home.

The mass vaccination site at Levi’s Stadium has been handing out doses rapidly since February.

At 10:00 a.m. Special Olympics CEO Mary Davis, Northern California President David Solo as well as Santa Clara County officials will be talking about getting those involved in Special Olympics vaccinated.