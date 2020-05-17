Specialty’s Cafe and Bakery closing after 33 years of business due to pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A Bay Area staple is closing it’s doors for good.

Specialty’s Cafe and Bakery, a popular lunch spot in the Bay Area, has more than 50 locations in three states.

The cafe announced on its website on Saturday that it will be closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is based in Pleasanton and is closing after 33 years in business.

The pandemic has ‘decimated company revenues.’

The last day of operation will be on Tuesday, May 19.

Below is the company’s full statement released:

“Specialty’s Cafe & Bakery is closing after 33 years of business. Current market conditions attributed to COVID-19 and shelter-in-place policies have decimated company revenues. Our last day of operations will be Tuesday, May 19th, 2020. Our customer service team will be reaching out to cancel and refund any orders placed on Wednesday, May 22th and beyond. We sincerely thank you for your business and support over the years.”

Latest Stories: