Specialty’s returns from bankruptcy

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A beloved Bay Area cafe and bakery is reopening after being forced to file for bankruptcy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specialty’s is back to serving up breakfast, lunch and desserts at its original location in Mountain View after closing in May 2020.

Not only did it reopen its first store, but the cafe is being run once again by the original founders, Craig and Dawn – plus their grown kids.

If Mountain View is a bit too far, the owners have not completely shut down the possibility of opening other locations again, saying: “We will open additional locations based on customer demand.”

However, people who didn’t get a chance to use up their gift cards and rewards before the bankruptcy are out of luck.

“With the Chapter 7 Bankruptcy, all assets were liquidated, which, unfortunately, included all Specialty’s Rewards and Gift Cards issued prior to 2021,” Specialty’s said.

They added: “We will continue to offer the Specialty’s Rewards program — place 12 orders and receive a credit for the average value of those orders. New rewards status info can be found under My Account, Specialty’s Reward Status.”

And before you head to 645 Ellis St for a long-time favorite treat, Specialty’s has said they returned with some new menu items to try as well!