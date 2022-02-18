Speed cameras proposed for three Bay Area cities

SAN JOSE (KRON) – There are many reasons why accidents happen, but lawmakers think speeding is one of the biggest causes.

Which is why if Assembly Bill 2336 – introduced by Assemblyman Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) and Assemblywoman Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) – cities like San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles would install speeding cameras at high-volume places to get drivers to slow down.

In San Jose the number of traffic fatalities so far this year is at at least 16 people killed – which is a record setting pace.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo supports the bill.

He said “over the past year in San Jose we have seen an alarming rise in traffic fatalities – with speed often being the cause. The staggering loss of life we see on our streets is a preventable tragedy. I support Assemblymember Laura Friedman’s common sense bill to allow cities like ours to deploy speed safety cameras to save lives and to keep our streets safe.”

