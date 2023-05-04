(KRON) — Two people were lucky to walk away from a crash in Richmond with only minor injuries, firefighters said.

The wreck happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Giant Highway and Atlas Road. Richmond Firefighters Local 188 crews said the car was likely speeding when it careened off the roadway and struck multiple trees.

Richmond Firefighters Local 188 shared photos of the mangled car crumpled against a tree.

(Image courtesy Richmond Firefighters Local 188)

(Image courtesy Richmond Firefighters Local 188)

(Image courtesy Richmond Firefighters Local 188)

“Both passengers were already safely out of the vehicle and miraculously only suffered very minor injuries. Incidents like this serve as a reminder of the importance of always wearing a seatbelt and driving the posted speed limit,” firefighters wrote.