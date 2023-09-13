HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A family is looking for answers nearly a week after a man was killed in a hit-and-run. Chris Pena was crossing the street on his bicycle at the intersection of Mission Boulevard and Orchard Avenue when a car sped through a red light and killed him.

“It’s strange to be in the world without him here. He was such a rock for all of us. It’s simple to say he made us happy, but he’s a really, really good guy and he’s missed immediately,” said Andrea Flaherty, Pena’s sister.

Flaherty says her brother was always extremely careful at intersections and taught her to do the same. “As soon as the light changes, always count to five and wait because people run the lights,” Flaherty said.

Pena’s sister says she got a call from his wife saying he was undergoing surgery. Minutes later, his daughter called and said he had died.

Hayward police released a photo of a suspect’s car. They believe it to be a gray Mercedes E 350. They say the car most likely has major front passenger side damage as a result of the collision.

Photo: Hayward PD

“I would just ask them to do the right thing. It’s not going to bring him back, but it’s going to give his family a little bit of peace to know someone is being held responsible for it,” Flaherty said.

The family says they are putting up flyers in the neighborhood asking anyone for information in regards to the hit-and-run.

There is a GoFundMe to help Pena’s family with his funeral expenses.