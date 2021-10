CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) – Police are searching for “Spiderman” and a sidekick suspected of burglary and stealing tools in Campbell.

Video posted by the Campbell Police Department shows someone in a Spiderman costume dragging a trash can suspected to be full of stolen property. The “sidekick” also briefly appears on camera.

Police didn’t release any further information.

If you have any information, contact the Campbell Police Department at 408-866-2101.