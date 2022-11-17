CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) –The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said it is has been overwhelmed by applications for concealed weapon permits. The county board of supervisors has had to approve additional sergeant and specialist positions to handle the backlog of requests, according to a press release from the department.

“Since the Supreme Court ruling in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen on June 23, 2022, the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office has been inundated by requests for CCW permits,” the press release states. The ruling in question struck down New York State’s restriction on applicants for CCWs to demonstrate a compelling need to carry a concealed weapon in public.

“That meant that similar restrictions requiring applicants to demonstrate ‘good cause’ in some states, like California, were unconstitutional,” the press release states.

Prior to the Bruen ruling, the CoCo County Sheriff’s Office typically received about 20 CCW applications a month, the release goes on to say. At that rate, they could be processed by just one employee. Since the ruling, the office has seen a massive uptick in applications and is now receiving several hundred each month. As a result, there is now a backlog of over 1,000 CCW applications.

Photo: Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office

“Obtaining a CCW is a multi-step process that requires a detailed application, California Department of Justice fingerprints, background check, interview, and training class,” the press release states.

Applicants are also required to pay a $160 fee and complete a training class. In addition to new applicants, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office handles renewals for 500 current holders.

“The Sheriff’s Office is now in the process of filling the new positions,” the release concludes. “We regret the delay and are processing applications as quickly as possible.”