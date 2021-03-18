Spike in crime: Oakland battling deadliest year in decades

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – It is on track to be the deadliest year in decades for the city of Oakland.

The numbers are staggering compared to this time last year.

Police say, over the past three and a half months, homicides are up more than 300-percent.

Carjackings and assaults with a firearm, both up over 100-percent.

Police say they’re turning to new technology to try to tackle the rise in crime.

Less than 24 hours ago, gun casings from shots fired lay a few feet away from an Oakland home.

Deputy Chief Drennon Lindsey discusses how bad it is in Oakland right now. The statistics show an unnerving trend.

Currently, 30 people have been killed since the beginning of the year, that’s compared to 7 killed the same time last year, making it a 314 percent jump from last year.

Assaults with a firearm are up 113 from last year and carjackings had a 150 percent jump.

Add to that disturbing reality, police took 200 guns off the street and 172 connected with crimes.

The deputy chief says they are deploying new tactics to try and blunt the escalation of crime.

Despite that, she does admit they are short-staffed, and that is not helping. She says community support is vital as they continue to try and do what they can to care for Oakland.