Spike in number of crashes on Highway 17 this year

SANTA CRUZ (KRON) - Four crashes a day -- That is what has been happening on Highway 17 so far this year.

The weather has been a factor but it's not the only factor. Looking back on the wet months of January and February, there were no fewer than 228 crashes on Highway 17 between Los Gatos and Scotts Valley.

That's the most in a decade and triple the rate on other state roads with similar traffic patterns, according to the Group "Safe on 17."

Several people were injured and three people died, which is often the number of fatalities in an entire year.

Bad weather and slick pavement may be to blame for many of the crashes but too often, accidents are caused when drivers are simply going too fast for conditions, says the CHP's Julieta Trenado.

"Upon further investigation, most of these accidents are due to people speeding and following too closely so we do encourage people to reduce speed especially on the downhill grades," Trenado says.

Most of the crashes are occurring on the downhill curves within a mile of the summit in either direction.

The CHP has stepped up enforcement in recent years and Caltrans has added extra signs, new turn lanes, wider shoulders skid-resistant pavement, and other safety measures.

But another problem is distracted driving, according to some of the 63,000 people who drive Highway 17 on any given day.

