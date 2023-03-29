(KRON) — Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputies used spike strips in the apprehension of a group of alleged catalytic converter thieves on Tuesday. The deputies responded to a catalytic converter theft in Cupertino early Tuesday morning, the SCC Sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

The suspect vehicle was located, and it led the deputies on a short pursuit. It was then that deputies deployed the spike strips — tire deflation device — and the vehicle was disabled on Interstate 280.

Four suspects fled the vehicle on foot but were later apprehended by deputies, police said. Multiple catalytic converters and burglary tools were located by the deputies.

The four suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges that ranged from felony vehicle evading, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, vehicle tampering, grand theft and resisting arrest.