COYOTE, Calif. (KRON) — A spill in the unincorporated area of Coyote impacted traffic on US-101 on Monday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. All lanes are now open.

Around 6:37 p.m., a tractor trailer was involved in the spill on the southbound side of US-101 near Coyote Creek Golf Drive, just south of San Jose. The tractor trailer was disabled and blocking the right lane. Drivers in the area were told to expect delays.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.