(KRON) — A farm owner was charged with involuntary manslaughter after his worker was killed while servicing a 16,000-pound spinach harvester, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

The Santa Clara County Grand Jury returned an indictment against a Watsonville-based company, Willoughby Farms in Santa Cruz County and its owner, for causing the death of Carlos Jimenez Cruz.

Just before sunrise on October 15, 2020, the 32-year-old victim was strangled to death when the hood on his clothing was caught in a spinning shaft on the machine, the District Attorney’s Office stated.

David Willoughby, 50, the president of Willoughby Farms, Inc. was arraigned Tuesday on felony charges. The corporation will be arraigned Wednesday. The allegations include failing to provide adequate training to employees and failing to cover “dangerous parts of the machine, causing the death of Mr. Cruz,” prosecutors wrote.

The maximum sentence for involuntary manslaughter is four years in prison. Willoughby Farms faces millions of dollars in fines for three Labor Code violations.

“Employers have a basic responsibility to make sure their workers are safe,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “It is a tragedy and a crime when a person doing their job is injured or killed because an employer fails to pay attention to safety.”

Willoughby Farms has been around for generations growing spinach and other crops.

This is the second time that a Santa Clara County Grand Jury has indicted an employer for a workplace death. In 2015, a jury convicted an owner and project manager of a construction company of involuntary manslaughter when an unsupported 12-foot trench collapsed and crushed a worker. They were sentenced to serve two years in prison.