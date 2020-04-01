Spotted a bear? Kids are on a #teddybearhunt

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – To pass the time, a “beary” cute trend is sweeping the nation.

People are putting teddy bears in their windows so kids can try and spot them on a scavenger hunt.

It is a fun way to stay safe and sane while we have to “stay at home” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fuzzy little bears are sitting pretty on Bay Area window sills, from Richmond to San Leandro and Napa.

They are here is part of the #teddybearhunt and it is beary fun.

“We have a tiger in that window and I have this bear, I will probably put it in the window over here,” Dash said.

12-year-old Dash Thompson from San Francisco put his house on the bear hunt map.

The idea is that while children are out on neighborhood walks, they look for the bears who might even be hiding in trees.

“I think they like it because it has the aspect of a treasure hunt,” Dash said.

The hunt is happening all over the world.

In the Bay, a fuzzy friend in the window, like Corduroy or even a tall giraffe, makes the coronavirus stay at home order a little more bearable because placing a stuffed animal for all to see can help spread a few smiles.

“It makes me feel good like I have an impact on my community,” Dash said.

So have you spotted a bear?

