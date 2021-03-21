Spring ahead: Staycation in your sanctuary

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Spring has officially sprung, and after a year of being cooped up inside your home — it might be time to make a few tweaks to your space so it feels less like your office and more like a sanctuary.

Lifestyle expert Christine Lusita joins us from Bay Area-based “Serena and Lily” to show us several ways you can transform your bedroom, dining room, and outdoor spaces into a place you can truly relax.

Relaxation starts in the bedroom, and Lusita suggests a few easy tweaks to up the comfort level.

Adding items in shades of blues and white will channel a breezy beach vibe in your room.

You can also incorporate the colors with a few pillows or a new rug. She warns of adding too many pillows though — as they usually end up on the floor and can make the space look messy.

When you and your family and friends are fully vaccinated, dining indoors will be allowed once again!

Whether you’re looking to create a romantic or the ultimate entertaining vibe, keep things simple and light.

Lusita suggests linen napkins, fresh flowers, and a fruit bowl on the table.

Wicker chairs and other natural materials also help to relax the space. If you love candles, you can place them on the table, but Lusita suggests you use non-scented candles — you don’t want them to compete with your food!

Finally, your outdoor space should be filled with comfortable seating.

Just make sure the fabric is performance like perennials and Sunbrella, to resist the effects of the sun, spills, and moisture.

Lusita says a budget-friendly way to add to your space is to just include a few new pillows to your seating. Poppy red and coastal blues are a trending color combo as we head into spring and summer.