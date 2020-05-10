Spring has sprung: Business picks up at Lafayette nursery on Mother’s Day

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KRON) – At the Orchard Nursery in Lafayette, there are plenty of people outside getting things for the gardens on Sunday.

Spring is always a busy time for garden centers, however, during a nationwide lockdown, this season has been different for many nursery’s.

Orchard Nursery, underwent many changes to protect customers and employees, including closing for the month of April.

The manager says they are slowly seeing more business.

“We took a really big hit because we closed the day the shelter in place order happened. 80-percent of our business comes in spring, so we lost, we are hurting and we are doing our best,” Geoff Olmsted said. “Economically hopefully we can come back from it, I think we are off to a pretty good start in May.”

With many people staying home, Bay Area residents say they have seen an uptick in gardening among themselves and their friends and family.

“It’s fun because you start something and nature takes over. I’ve been able to give vases of flowers to friends to help cheer them because it’s a real weird time right now,” Lindsay Colby said.

“I’m shopping for my mother, she has requested some and a couple of bags of potting soil so she can get outside and get some fresh air and some vitamin D,” Michael Shea said.

The new hours of operation for the Orchard Nursery is Thursday through Monday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

