Sprouts recalls frozen spinach over listeria contamination

(CNN) — Sprouts Farmer’s Market is recalling its frozen spinach after finding traces of listeria.

Both the regular and organic versions have been pulled from stores after the company found bacteria in its random testing.

The products were sold in 19 states, including California, with use by dates of December 2021.

No illnesses have been reported from eating the contaminated spinach, but listeria can cause high fever, severe headaches, as well as miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

If you have this product in your freezer, you can click here for identifying information to see if you need to throw it out.

You can also return the product to a store for a full refund.

Sprouts has 120 California locations.

