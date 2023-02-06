(KRON) — Online payment platform Square is experiencing issues across all markets, according to social media posts from the company. A post on the company’s website announced a “Payments Disruption,” saying the company was “currently experience a disruption that is impacting some Square services.”

On Twitter, users from as far afield as Canada and Australia reported having problems using the platform.

“We understand how important it is for your business for all of our services to be up and running, and our Engineering team is actively working on a fix,” read the payments disruption notification. ” Thank you for your patience with us as we work to resolve this issue.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Similar language was posted to the company’s Twitter support page, which read, “We are currently experiencing issues with payment acceptance…Please keep an eye on http://issquareup.com for updates as we work to resolve this issue.”

In a Twitter response to one user, Square Support said the company was “working all hands on deck” to resolve the issue. In another Tweet Square said it was “experiencing an issue with collecting card payments across all markets.”

KRON On is streaming live news now

A message from Square Support shared with KRON4 said, “We are currently experiencing issues with payment acceptance. We understand how important it is for you that our services be up and running, and we are actively working toward a fix.”

Reports on Downdetector on Monday also indicated that customers were having problems using their Discover cards, including cards being declined and an inability to reach the company’s helpline.

Square is headquartered in San Francisco.