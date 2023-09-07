SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There is a widespread Square outage that’s creating multiple service disruptions, including impacting balance and transfers, the online payment platform confirmed on its website. According to the website, Downdetector, reported outages for the payment app have spiked in the last hour.

“Our engineers are all actively working on a fix to address this disruptions and have now received confirmation that Balance and Transfers are currently affected by this disruption,” Square said on its website.

The outage has resulted in degraded performance and multiple service disruptions, according to the company’s website. Square said its engineering team is “actively working on a fix.”

On X, formerly Twitter, multiple users across several markets reported problems using the platform.

“Square is down, nationwide outage,” wrote one user. “Cashier has been telling me our store can only do cash transactions.”

“Hey Square what is going on? Not being able to process card payments sucks,” wrote another user.

Yoyo Xue, who owns two Bay Area restaurants said there’s been no communication from Square and that the service’s phone line was down.

“By 1 p.m., it had totally degraded,” said Xue who owns Wonderful in Millbrae and another restaurant called Eggetts. “We weren’t able to process any payments.”

“Right now we’re in damage control,” he added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.