(KRON) — A man broke into a Piedmont home on Wednesday and stayed there for two days, according to the Piedmont Police Department.

Police investigated the home on the 1600 block of Grand Avenue after receiving reports of a trespasser.

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Yuri Graham Brand. Brand is a convicted burglar and was on parole. Police said he was arrested previously for trespassing at another home, per police.

The owners of the home were not present when Brand broke in, according to police.

Jail records show Brand is being held at the Santa Rita Jail and has no bail.