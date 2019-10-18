Squaw Valley, Alpine Meadows officially begins snowmaking

OLYMPIC VALLEY (KRON) — It’s not quite winter just yet but a ski resort in Olympic Valley is giving us a glimpse of a white fall.

Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows have officially kicked off snow-making.

Snow was made Thursday night into Friday morning on the upper and lower mountains at Squaw Valley and on the lower mountain at Alpine Meadows.

Grab your snow boots and enjoy!

