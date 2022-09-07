PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Over 4,000 customers lost their power after an outage Wednesday morning in Palo Alto, officials announced on Twitter. Palo Alto Utilities said 4,462 customers in the city’s downtown area lost power.

The cause of the outage? A squirrel.

Palo Alto Utilities crews determined a squirrel had gotten into the underground cabling and caused the outage. Crews then removed the animal and replaced the cable.

The tweet announcing the initial outage was sent at 7:42 a.m. All customers’ power was restored by 9:35 a.m. However, officials announced via Twitter later in the day at 3:49 p.m. that a squirrel caused the outage.

On Tuesday, Palo Alto was hit with rolling power outages. Officials said 1,700 customers in the city’s Midtown neighborhood lost power; the customers had their power restored by 7 p.m.