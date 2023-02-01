Update: As of 5:32 a.m., the left lane was opened, according to CHP.

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — All lanes of westbound SR-4 near the Pine Street offramp have been closed due to a fatal accident, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The estimated time of opening for the left lane only is around 5:15 a.m., according to the CHP incident page.

There is no expected time of opening for the other lanes. Traffic is being diverted off at Morello Avenue, according to CHP.

CHP reported a two-vehicle accident around 4:17 a.m. A body was also reported in the right lane.

Expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

This story is breaking and will be updated.